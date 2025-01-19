Noble Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SGA

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Saga Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Saga Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Saga Communications Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Saga Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, acquired 240,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $2,706,851.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,718,256.25. The trade was a 38.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

