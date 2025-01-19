Raymond James Has Optimistic Outlook of Methanex Q4 Earnings

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

MX opened at C$71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$49.21 and a twelve month high of C$74.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$66.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.38.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$1.05. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$504,818.52. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

