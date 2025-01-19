Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Shares of FRT opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

