Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

