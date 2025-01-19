Contrasting Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) & DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 16.32% 29.02% 20.21% DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and DS Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $52.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

This table compares Oddity Tech and DS Healthcare Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million 5.02 $58.53 million $1.64 27.36 DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats DS Healthcare Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About DS Healthcare Group

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

