Head to Head Comparison: Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -1.08% -0.87% Nutex Health -14.09% -51.27% -9.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$750,000.00 ($0.14) -4.53 Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.83 -$45.79 million ($9.39) -4.03

This table compares Smart Powerr and Nutex Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smart Powerr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Powerr and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nutex Health has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.46%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Summary

Nutex Health beats Smart Powerr on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.