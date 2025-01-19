Head to Head Contrast: NU (NYSE:NU) & Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NU and Bitcoin Depot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $7.85 billion 7.00 $1.03 billion $0.36 32.04 Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million 0.16 -$26.10 million ($0.93) -1.92

NU has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.0% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NU and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 16.28% 28.70% 4.41% Bitcoin Depot -2.28% -488.33% -15.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NU and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 1 4 5 0 2.40 Bitcoin Depot 0 0 2 1 3.33

NU currently has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.50%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than NU.

Summary

NU beats Bitcoin Depot on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

