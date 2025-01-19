Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Head-To-Head Survey

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 15.80% 8.33% 6.15% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Genfit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $250.01 million 1.11 $132.33 million $0.71 7.14 Genfit $41.31 million 4.24 -$31.27 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit.

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Voyager Therapeutics and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 Genfit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.97, indicating a potential upside of 214.92%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.90%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Genfit on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

