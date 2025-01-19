Contrasting Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $74.49 million 1.48 $12.63 million $2.47 9.47 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $57.66 billion 0.66 $6.85 billion $1.95 9.79

Analyst Ratings

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ohio Valley Banc and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 0.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 13.66% 7.97% 0.83% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 6.40% 5.35% 0.31%

Risk & Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft beats Ohio Valley Banc on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, home equity loans, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machines (ATMs), consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation, commercial property, and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

