Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $261.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $209.55 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

