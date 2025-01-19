Reviewing Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 11.52% 3.95% 0.44% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.55 $70.01 million $427.35 13.05 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and First Republic Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats First Republic Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

