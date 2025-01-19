Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Insider Transactions at Energizer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

In related news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Energizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Up 0.0 %

ENR stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.07. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.