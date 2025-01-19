Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 108,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

