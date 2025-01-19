Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.40.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,368,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $196.38 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $169.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

