Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.41. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 4,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,540.00. Also, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Insiders have acquired 54,047 shares of company stock worth $476,272 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

