Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

VNOM stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

