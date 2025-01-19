Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 60.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

