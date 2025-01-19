Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $221.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $239.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

VRTS stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.43. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $190.42 and a one year high of $263.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

