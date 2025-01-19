CAB Payments’ (CABP) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 105 ($1.28) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CABP stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.79) on Thursday. CAB Payments has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.02). The firm has a market cap of £165.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.01.

In related news, insider Susanne Chishti bought 96,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £69,743.52 ($84,856.45). Also, insider Ann Cairns acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £292,000 ($355,274.36). 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

