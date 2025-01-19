Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for ALNY FY2024 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $246.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,035,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,955. The trade was a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,455 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

