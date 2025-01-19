Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,325 ($16.12) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.40) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.12) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.87) to GBX 1,170 ($14.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,251.67 ($15.23).
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts purchased 8,375 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($13.70) per share, with a total value of £94,302.50 ($114,737.19). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($14.13), for a total transaction of £327,819.96 ($398,856.26). Corporate insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
