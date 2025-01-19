Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for DP Poland (LON:DPP)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
DP Poland Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of LON DPP opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.13) on Thursday. DP Poland has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £97.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,076.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.79.
DP Poland Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DP Poland
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.