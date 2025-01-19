Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for DP Poland (LON:DPP)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DP Poland Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON DPP opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.13) on Thursday. DP Poland has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £97.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,076.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.79.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

