FY2024 EPS Estimates for Certara Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Certara in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Certara has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 175,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 198.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

