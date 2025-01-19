Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 125 ($1.52) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.50. The firm has a market cap of £118.04 million, a PE ratio of -12,500.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 2.85 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80,000.00%.

Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.

