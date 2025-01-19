Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 199 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.74) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.42) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.80 ($2.88).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Spirent Communications Price Performance

About Spirent Communications

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 176.40 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 102.30 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,820.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.