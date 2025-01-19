Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 199 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.74) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.42) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.80 ($2.88).
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
