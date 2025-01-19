Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Chemours

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Chemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Chemours Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $19.41 on Friday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 715.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 510,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.