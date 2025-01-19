Brokers Set Expectations for FANG FY2024 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $15.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.88. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $147.93 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,415,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,689 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,135,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

