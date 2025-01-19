Zacks Small Cap Has Strong Estimate for EVAX FY2024 Earnings

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

EVAX opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.24% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

