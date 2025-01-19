FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Certara Issued By William Blair

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Certara in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.66 on Friday. Certara has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Certara by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 112.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 21.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

