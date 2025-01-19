FY2024 EPS Estimates for EXE Raised by Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXE. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

EXE opened at $106.36 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.98%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

