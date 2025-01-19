Rathbones Group’s (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Rathbones Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.32) on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,462 ($17.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,005 ($24.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,661.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,743.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,737.70, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,742 ($21.19), for a total transaction of £43,550 ($52,986.98). 41.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.