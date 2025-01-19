Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Mpac Group Trading Up 2.7 %
LON:MPAC opened at GBX 563 ($6.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,876.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 518.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.58.
Mpac Group Company Profile
The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.
Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.
