Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,713.33 ($33.01).
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
