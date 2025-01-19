FY2024 EPS Forecast for Pacira BioSciences Raised by Analyst

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.