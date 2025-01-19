What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Hasbro FY2024 Earnings?

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after buying an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,163,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

