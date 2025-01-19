FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Decreased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTC:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.47 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia.

