Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). Approximately 596,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 386,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

The company has a market cap of £15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.25 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.37.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.

