FY2024 Earnings Estimate for KPTI Issued By HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $0.66 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

