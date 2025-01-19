Northland Capmk Comments on Semrush FY2024 Earnings

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Semrush in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Capmk analyst L. Horton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semrush’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semrush’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $123,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter worth $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth $158,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 3,015 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $37,386.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,430.40. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $80,318.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,301,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,497,215.94. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,605 over the last ninety days. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

