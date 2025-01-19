What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for JLL FY2024 Earnings?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.43. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $261.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $168.13 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after buying an additional 275,606 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,791,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.