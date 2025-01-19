What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:AFN FY2024 Earnings?

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.25.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$40.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.43. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$38.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The firm has a market cap of C$776.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

