Desjardins Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:WDO FY2024 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

WDO stock opened at C$13.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

