HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for SRPT FY2024 Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

SRPT stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

