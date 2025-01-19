MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 8,273,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 15,426,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a market cap of £916,652.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -0.58.
About MAST Energy Developments
Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.
