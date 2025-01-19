FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Moderna Issued By William Blair

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($9.04). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.76) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Moderna by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 365.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.