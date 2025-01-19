Roth Capital Estimates Mattel’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

