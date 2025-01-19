Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quebecor FY2024 Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.15.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion.
Read Our Latest Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.