Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to “Hold”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Elastic from $92.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,504.74. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $18,637,562. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,750 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $248,335,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after acquiring an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

