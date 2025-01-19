Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for STRA FY2024 Earnings

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $96.98 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 46.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 332.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.