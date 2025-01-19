IAMGOLD FY2024 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

In related news, Director Renaud Adams bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$136,080.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

